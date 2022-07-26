Alex Jones Might Not Show Up for Sandy Hook Defamation Trial Due to ‘Medical Issues,’ Lawyer Says
DOCTOR’S NOTE
InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones might be absent from his defamation trial brought by families of Sandy Hook victims, his lawyer said. Citing unspecified “medical issues,” Jones’ lawyer told the judge and jury Monday that Jones wants to be there, but is following his doctors’ orders to stay home. “Alex, you may have noticed, is not here, like the plaintiffs. He may not be here through parts of the trial,” said F. Andino Reynal, according to the News-Times. Although Reynal did not elaborate on what kinds of issues the far-right radio host was experiencing, Jones has previously said he suffers from stress and cardiovascular issues left over from a COVID-19 infection, The Washington Post reports. Jones also didn’t show up to the pre-trial hearing on July 16. The defamation lawsuit was filed by parents of children who died in the deadliest school shooting in the country, which Jones claimed at the time was a “giant hoax” put on by “crisis agents.”