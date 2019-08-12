CHEAT SHEET
A-Rod’s Car Robbed in San Francisco, Thieves Make Off With Half a Million
A thief stole about $500,000 worth of merchandise from Alex Rodriguez’s car in San Francisco, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. The stolen items reportedly include jewelry, a bag, a camera, and a laptop, sources close to the investigation told the Chronicle. A-Rod was in the City by the Bay to broadcast the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies game for ESPN. The burglars reportedly broke into his car between 9 and 11 p.m. The former New York Yankee was reportedly parked only about three blocks from Oracle Park in the city’s South Beach neighborhood where the Giants play. San Francisco has been dealing with an epidemic of auto break-ins in recent years.