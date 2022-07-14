Save Big on Luxe AllSaints Threads – Up to 50% Off

AllSaints is on-trend, but timeless: the kind of clothes you see models effortlessly wearing as they duck paparazzi in NYC. The clothes are quality-crafted and built to last, and – right now only – sale is deeply discounted: up to 50% off. Here's what to snag:
Elevate any outfit with this timeless, silver signet ring – a modern spin on a classic look.
Ivan Stud Sterling Silver Ring
Originally $139
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Some trends are only wearable by the ultra-thin or ultra-young: paperbag jeans are not that. The high, gathered waist creates hourglass curves on any figure. The belt tie and raw hem are just enough visual interest to elevate your outfit without taking it over.
Sammy High-Rise Paperbag Jeans
Originally $219
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The finely crafted details on this dress must be seen to be believed – click through if only to check out the zoomed in images of the neckline and waist. It’s the kind of understatedly elegant dress that will have everyone asking you where you got it.
Gen Broderie Maxi Dress
Originally $419
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Still not convinced? First time AllSaints customers can register their emails to get an additional 15% off, even on sale. Get shopping here.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.