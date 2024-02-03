Alyssa Milano Responds to Claims She Ousted ‘Charmed’ Co-Star Shannen Doherty
Actress Alyssa Milano addressed recent allegations that she was responsible for the firing of her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty, according to Collider. In December, Doherty and fellow Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs claimed that Milano had ousted Doherty from the show. During a panel at MegaCon on Friday, Milano said she’d talk about “the elephant in the room,” as well as past statements from Rose McGowan. Milano expressed sadness that the dynamic between the actresses had become part of the legacy of the show. “I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening,” she said. The two actresses had previously made peace after Doherty’s cancer diagnosis in 2015. Milano acknowledged that their beef had been a product of her own insecurity, and said she’d come to respect Doherty. “Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could’ve felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then,” Milano had told E! News in 2021. Milano expressed a desire to bury the hatchet once and for all. “Do I wish that we could all sit on a stage? Yeah,” she said. Milano said she believed she’d already “taken accountability for and apologized for,” her role in creating the show’s toxic environment.