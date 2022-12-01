Amazon Says It Won’t Take Down Antisemitic Movie Promoted by Kyrie Irving
NO DEAL
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company has no plans to remove the antisemitic movie and book that landed Kyrie Irving in hot water after he promoted both on his social media. The Brooklyn Nets’ player was suspended for several games, and criticized by team owner Joe Tsai, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and several Jewish advocacy groups for his promotion of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, Jassy said the book seller won’t be taking it down. “We have hundreds of millions of customers with lots of different viewpoints,” Jassy said, noting in the interview that he’s Jewish himself. “And inside the company, we won’t tolerate hate or discrimination or harassment, but we also recognize as a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with lots of different viewpoints, we have to be willing to allow access to those viewpoints even if they are objectionable and even if they differ from our own personal viewpoints.”