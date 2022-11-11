Amazon Warehouse Worker Arrested After Fire Extinguisher Attack Triggers Mass Evacuation

Read it at ABC7
A suspect is in custody after allegedly pulling a fire alarm and spraying workers with fire extinguishers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island on Friday morning. The incident triggered a mass evacuation and left at least 10 workers injured. “A disgruntled worker who was also partially unclothed attacked several workers with a fire extinguisher inside of JFK8,” an Amazon Labor Union leader tweeted. “They were sprayed in the face and had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance as the fumes went into their eyes,nose& mouth !” Two people were hospitalized in the attack.