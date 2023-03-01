Montana Woman Who Crowed About Killing Husky Slapped With 6-Month Hunting Ban
SMOKED?
A self-styled Montana huntress is well and truly poached after being sentenced for killing, skinning, and posing with a Siberian Husky, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ. Amber Rose Barnes pled no contest to a misdemeanor citation of animal cruelty months after her Facebook post last September about having “smoked a wolf pup” ignited a criminal investigation and an avalanche of online hate. The judge, according to TMZ, slapped her on the wrist with a six-month deferred sentence, mandating that she take an online hunter safety class. Barnes will also be barred from using her hunting rifles for the next half-year. The latter aspect of her punishment barely applies, the outlet correctly pointed out, as the Montana hunting season doesn’t open until September.