American Airlines Worker Dies in Jet Bridge Crash
‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’
An American Airlines employee died Thursday after crashing a service vehicle into a jet bridge at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, officials said. The deadly collision took place in an area where aircraft pull up to the terminal, a spokesperson at the airport said, with emergency services called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the driver was found dead at the scene from “traumatic injuries.” The incident is being investigated as an accident, Austin Police said. “We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” an American Airlines spokeswoman said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members.”