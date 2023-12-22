Amy Robach Said She Received Racist Death Threats During ‘GMA3’ Scandal
‘EYE-OPENING’
Amy Robach opened up about the vitriol and hate she experienced after her relationship with her then-GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes was exposed, sharing on Thursday that she was even sent death threats. Answering fan questions on the couple’s eponymous podcast, Robach said that she hadn’t anticipated that an interracial relationship might be subjected to harsher public scrutiny. “I was aghast... There were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a black man,” she said. “And I had never experienced that before, and it was just a little taste of some of what I have never, or could never, or had never experienced before, and it was eye-opening, to say the very least.” Earlier this week, Robach and Holmes told a fan who asked why they didn’t publicly “speak out right away” about their relationship after it was revealed by tabloids last November that they had had “press releases ready to go,” but that they were never issued. Instead, they said, they heeded advice from people around them to keep quiet. “What we were trying to do was keep our jobs,” Robach said.