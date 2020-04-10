Amy Schumer to Feature in Coronavirus Quarantine Cooking Show
Comedian Amy Schumer and her chef husband will star in an eight-episode show on Food Network about their efforts to cook meals during the coronavirus lockdown, Variety reports. Titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, the self-shot show will feature Schumer mixing cocktails and her husband, Chris Fischer, making meals using farm-fresh ingredients. “Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. Schumer said the show combined the couple’s two passions. “For Chris, it’s cooking and for me, eating,” she said. The pair will reportedly try different themes like tacos, pasta night, and fridge cleanup, and will make charity donations from some of the proceeds. The TV production industry has largely ground to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown and many cable networks have resorted to showing marathon re-runs. Schumer’s show, expected to debut later this spring, is one of few new shows to be commissioned during the pandemic.