Legal Fees Drained $6.6 Million From Andrew Cuomo’s Campaign
ARM AND A LEG
A new campaign finance disclosure filed by Andrew Cuomo shows that the former New York governor has been spending big on legal fees in the last two years. Since the state Assembly launched his impeachment probe in 2021, Cuomo has spent a total of $6.6 million on attorneys, Politico reports. Rita Galvin—who represented him on his sexual harassment allegations, among other matters—received $3.4 million of that money. His campaign account is down to $7.6 million from the $16.8 million he had in 2021, but he’s still recouping some funds from a short list of remaining supporters. His top donor over the last six months was Anne Overstreet, a North Carolina resident whose Twitter bio reportedly said her interests include “Music, Dogs, Fun, Cars, and Handsome Gentlemen who look like Andrew Cuomo.” She donated $4,000.