Camera Catches Babysitter Sexually Assaulting a Dog: Cops

Nothing could have ever prepared a Pennsylvania mother for what she would see her kid’s babysitter doing via a living room camera. Andrew Lengle, 38, is facing charges for animal cruelty and sexual intercourse with an animal after the camera caught him sexually assaulting a dog while he was supposed to be babysitting. Police responded to the call last Sunday, seeing Lengle looking “distressed.” “I don’t know what I was doing,” he allegedly said, according to police. According to Penn Live Patriot-News, this is the second time just this week that a man in Pennsylvania has been charged with animal sex crimes.