Woman Who Allegedly Torched Pride Flag Screeches Her Way Through Court Hearing
‘ALL FAKE’
The woman who allegedly set a New York City bistro’s gay pride flag ablaze repeatedly interrupted proceedings during a Wednesday hearing in the case, shrilly proclaiming her innocence before a judge. “False accusation. False accusation. They’re all fake,” Angelina Cando brayed, according to the New York Post. In another outburst, she cried, “Let me free! He is King!” Cando, 30, was charged with arson and criminal mischief, both classified as hate crimes, over the flag’s torching, the New York Daily News reported. For allegedly scrawling “Jesus is King” on two police vehicles just hours before the flag was set on fire around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Cando was also hit with more counts of criminal mischief and graffiti charges. Her defense attorney said he was not going to “muzzle” his client, and that she was likely in the midst of “some kind of psychotic breakdown.” The judge ordered Cando to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine her eligibility to stand trial pending a March hearing.