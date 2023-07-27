Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Agree to Mediating Winery Dispute
BITTER DIVORCE
Megastars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have agreed to enter mediation in their contentious and protracted divorce battle, which has involved fighting over their formerly shared Chateau Miraval Winery in France and accusations of domestic violence, The Daily Mail reports. Last year, Jolie accused Pitt of slamming her against a wall and of striking one of their children during a fight on an airplane. As recently as last month, Pitt filed a complaint against Jolie alleging that the actress secretly conspired to sell a 50 percent share in Miraval, the “family business,” to the Russian liquor manufacturer Stoli. In addition to Pitt and Jolie agreeing to mediating their disputes, Jolie has said she’s open to participating in settlement discussions with Pitt, The Mail reports.