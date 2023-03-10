Anna Delvey’s Ex-Lawyer Whisked Away in Ambulance After Contempt Hearing
THAT TOOK A TURN
A contempt hearing for Anna “Delvey” Sorokin’s former attorney descended into chaos on Friday when the disbarred lawyer was whisked away in a stretcher after claiming she could not breathe. Audrey Thomas, who once represented the infamous scammer and fake German heiress convicted of fleecing New York high society, was held in contempt on Friday after refusing to hand Sorokin and her new legal team her deportation court records. Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Thomas—who once told The Daily Beast that Sorokin was a “dangerous, devious little bitch”—will also be fined $1,000 a day until she returns the withheld records. In response to the news, the former lawyer collapsed on the Manhattan courtroom floor and burst into tears, before insisting that she needed medical care. “My heart is hurting me! I need an ambulance,” Thomas said, according to the New York Post. “Please, please! I can’t breathe!” After the hearing, Sorokin's lawyer Duncan Levin told The Daily Beast that he and his client are “grateful to the court for the opportunity to be heard and for its reasoned ruling.”