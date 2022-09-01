CHEAT SHEET
Anne Heche’s 20-Year-Old Son Wants Control of Her Estate
On Wednesday, Anne Heche’s son, 20-year-old Homer Laffoon, filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to be named as administrator of his late mom’s estate. The actress, who died on Aug. 12 after driving her car into a Los Angeles home, did not leave behind a will. Documents obtained by Page Six also show that Laffoon is requesting to become “guardian ad litem” over Atlas, his 13-year-old brother. Homer said the value of Heche’s estate is “unknown,” and must undergo forensic accounting. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 to address Homer’s requests.