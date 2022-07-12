Annoyed New Yorker Sends Letter to Neighbors: ‘Control Your Daughters’
ANONYMOUS NOTE
This month, an anonymous letter written by a grumpy Park Slope resident was uploaded to Facebook, where it’s since been endlessly mocked. In the diatribe, the resident complains that their neighbors’ loud children, with their “naturally boisterous energy,” have “compromised my work and my enjoyment on a daily basis.” “Parents, please lower your voices when you are playing outside with your children,” the writer asks. “I appreciate that you want to support your kids in all they do, but please refrain from whoops and shouts of encouragement. I understand that kids need to be kids, but please control your daughters from shouting and screaming. Take them outside, go for a stroll, or take them to the playground or the park where they can be as uninhibited as they like.” The letter has been ripped apart by local parents aghast at the writer’s audacity. “Go buy your kids some musical instruments [and] invite the neighbors in for band practice,” one mom joked on Facebook.