CHEAT SHEET
BENEFIT
Anthony Bourdain’s Belongings Going Up for Sale at Auction
Several items belonging to Anthony Bourdain will be up for auction in October, including his treasured Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife. Other items include a U.S. Navy jacket he received while fleeing the Israeli-Lebanese conflict in 2006, a Peter Lovig Nielsen desk, and manuscripts of the chef’s writing. Lark Mason, the auctioneer, told The New York Times that he estimates the items up for sale have a market value of between $200,000 and $400,000. Sixty percent of the proceeds of the items left behind by the Parts Unknown host, who died by suicide in June 2018, will go to his wife and daughter. The other 40 percent will fund a new scholarship at the Culinary Institute of America in Bourdain’s name, allowing students to study abroad or focus on international cuisine.