Ten Killed in Horror Gas Station Explosion in Ireland
‘UNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDY’
Ten people, including two teens and a girl of “primary school age”, have been killed after a service station in Ireland was blown apart. Irish police said that four men, three women, a teenage boy, a teenage girl and a younger girl were killed at the Applegreen gas station in the village of Creeslough, Donegal, at about 3 p.m. local time on Friday. One person remains in a critical condition at a Dublin hospital and seven others are in a stable condition. Superintendent David Kelly called the explosion a “tragic accident.” “Our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident. That said, being a Garda, I have to take a holistic and overall viewpoint but that's where we're going at the moment,” he said. The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister), Micheál Martin, said it was an “unspeakable tragedy.” “The entire nation is shocked at what has happened,” he said.