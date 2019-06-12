Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From Atlanta Concert to Planned Parenthood

Pop super-star Ariana Grande has donated the proceeds from her sold-out Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood, TMZ reports. The singer gave $300,000 to the nonprofit from her June 8 show in Georgia, one of the states that recently passed restrictive abortion legislation. Others in the entertainment industry, including producer David Simon of Blown Deadline Productions, CEO Christine Vachon of Killer Films, and Mark Duplass of Duplass Brothers Productions, vowed to cease filming in the Peach State after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signed the bill into law last month. Streaming giant Netflix also said it would “rethink” investing in Georgia in light of the legislation, and an upcoming film starring Kristen Wiig reportedly pulled out of filming in the state.