Ariana Grande Will Pay Ex $1.25 Million as They Finalize Divorce
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced. According to the Associated Press, a Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their three-year marriage was granted on Tuesday. The judgment comes six months after the “yes, and?” singer filed for divorce from the luxury real estate broker, citing irreconcilable differences. Court papers confirmed that the couple—who got married in May of 2021 and separated early last year—had a prenuptial agreement. Under the agreement, Grande, 30, will pay Gomez, 28, $1.25 million, with no future alimony. She also agreed to give him half the proceeds from the sale of their home in Los Angeles and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorney fees. Grande and Gomez announced their split last July, and just days later, news broke that she had reportedly moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who filed for his own divorce from his wife, Lily, soon after. Grande is fresh off the release of her seventh studio album, the breakup-heavy Eternal Sunshine, which made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart last week.