Top Arizona Election Officials Quit After Months of Threats From Trump Fans
‘REALLY, REALLY HOT’
A pair of top elections officials in Arizona’s Yavapai County have tendered their resignations in response to the sustained threats from people who believe former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Both Yavapai’s county recorder, Leslie Hoffman, and elections director, Lynn Constabile, will leave their posts this month. “The rhetoric and the climate of elections has got really, really hot. We've been under a lot of pressure,” Hoffman, a Republican, told ABC15. To Fox 10 Phoenix, she added: “I’m not sure what they think that we did wrong. And they’re very nasty. The accusations and the threats are nasty.” The criticism was so heated that the county sheriff’s office offered her an unprecedented level of protection following the election, including regular patrols past her home. The pair’s resignation follows the departure of Ken Matta, who worked for Arizona’s secretary of state as head of election security. In May, he said in a Twitter thread that “threatening messages” from “unstable citizens” were part of the reason he was leaving.