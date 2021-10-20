Arizona Mom Has 19 Miscarriages Then Births a 14-Pound Child
GREAT BIG BUNDLE OF JOY
After losing 19 children to miscarriages, including two sets of twins, an Arizona couple welcomed a bouncing baby boy into the world. Cary and Tim Patonai’s son arrived two weeks early and weighed in at 14 pounds, 1 ounce—roughly twice the size of an average newborn. Baby Finnley, Cary Patonai said, “was a little celebrity at the hospital. Everyone wanted a selfie with him. The OB-GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size.” If Finnley had arrived on his due date, doctors estimated he would have weighed a whopping 16.5 pounds.
The Patonais said two of their 19 gut-wrenching miscarriages came between the birth of their second son, Everett, and Finnley earlier this month. “It was traumatic for the whole family—especially our oldest child [10-year-old Devlen],” Cary said. “Each loss would break his little heart.” Finnley, however, is healthy and already wearing clothing made for babies aged 6 to 9 months. “Our family is finally complete,” Cary added. “He’s absolutely perfect.”