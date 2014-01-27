Army Commander Masturbated to Rep.

CHEAT SHEET
Martin P. Schweitzer, a commander in the U.S. Army, was fond of cleaning his gun to Rep. Renee Ellmers. In emails unearthed by the Washington Post on Tuesday, Schweitzer said he masturbated "3 times over the past 2 hours" after meeting with congresswoman he described as "smoking hot." Schweitzer told the Army last summer his emails were “childish” and “truly stupid.” An inspector said his promotion to major general has been on hold. A statement by Rep. Ellmers called the emails "entirely innappropriate of the commanders who are tapped with leading the men and women under their command."