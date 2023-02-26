CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman Who Refuses TB Treatment

    DOCTOR’S ORDERS

    Vial containing the medium for tuberculosis testing

    Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya/Wikimedia Commons

    A Washington State woman who has been suffering from tuberculosis for a year will be arrested on March 3 if she does not comply with orders for testing, treatment, and isolation. The Olympian reports that a judge signed the warrant at the request of health officials, who described the move as a last resort. Officials said they have “determined that [the patient] has not remained in her residence in accord with the court’s orders, nor has she treated or tested to determine the status of her tuberculosis infection.”

    Read it at The Olympian