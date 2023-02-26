Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman Who Refuses TB Treatment

Read it at The Olympian
A Washington State woman who has been suffering from tuberculosis for a year will be arrested on March 3 if she does not comply with orders for testing, treatment, and isolation. The Olympian reports that a judge signed the warrant at the request of health officials, who described the move as a last resort. Officials said they have “determined that [the patient] has not remained in her residence in accord with the court’s orders, nor has she treated or tested to determine the status of her tuberculosis infection.”