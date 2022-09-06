At Least 2 People Dead, 1 Injured in Huge Fairview, California Wildfire
EVAC
At least two people are dead and one other is injured as a wildfire in California continued to rage. Just five percent of the Fairview wildfire was contained, Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department confirmed overnight, with the fire already claiming 2000 acres of land and at least 7 structures. The fire was “spreading very quickly before firefighters arrived on scene” after the blaze ignited approximately 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, officials said. Identities of the deceased were not immediately available, except for the fact they were civilians. The injured civilian was rushed to hospital with burn injuries, a statement from Riverside County said. At least 265 firefighters are on the scene while an evacuation order has been extended for residents in the area. A number of aircraft are also on hand to help out, including air tankers and helicopters. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.