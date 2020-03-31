At Least 28 Texans Who Took Spring Break Trip to Mexico Test Positive for Coronavirus
Texas public health officials are investigating a large group of young people who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a spring break trip to Mexico, Austin Public Health (APH) said Tuesday. According to APH, a group of about 70 adults in their 20s—some from the University of Texas at Austin—left for a trip to Cabo San Lucas over a week ago. Twenty-eight of them have since tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating. “The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,” APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19.” Every person who went on the trip has reportedly been contacted, and some members of the group are currently under quarantine while being tested and monitored.