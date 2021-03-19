Atlanta Shooting Survivor Shares Video of Immediate Aftermath of the Attack
‘HEARD A POW’
A customer at one of the three Atlanta-area massage parlors targeted by a gunman on Tuesday has shared video footage from the immediate aftermath of the attack. The footage is from the first of the three shootings at Young’s Asian Massage, where four people were killed. The brief clip posted by Fox 5 Atlanta shows shattered glass on the floor and one person appearing to assist someone who had been hurt. The unnamed man who shot the footage recalled his horrific experience, saying he and the Asian woman who was giving him a massage “heard a pow,” and added: “We both looked at each other, then there was another pow... Then there was another shot, she dropped... I thought I was going to die.” The man said the gunfire lasted for around a minute, and he didn’t see the gunman. At least eight people were killed in the attacks, including six Asian women.