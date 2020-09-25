Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, Who Authored Breonna’s Law, Arrested at Louisville Protests
‘SILENCE THE FIGHT’
A Kentucky state lawmaker who is sponsoring a bill to end no-knock warrants like the one used the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police has been arrested during a second night of protests in Louisville. State Rep. Attica Scott was among 24 protesters arrested Thursday night as demonstrations continued following the shocking failure by prosecutors to indict any police for the March killing of the 26-year-old Black woman. A well-known Black activist, Shameka Parrish-Wright, was also detained. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, both were charged with first-degree rioting as well as a failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. State Rep. Josie Raymond wrote on Twitter following the detentions: “If you arrest the loudest voices fighting racial injustice in Louisville, we have to believe you want to silence the fight against racial injustice.”