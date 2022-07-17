CHEAT SHEET
Cameron Smith Wins the British Open Golf Championship
For the first time since 1993, an Australian golfer is lifting the Claret Jug above their head after winning the 150th British Open. Cameron Smith, 28, won the competition despite starting the final round four strikes behind, making him Champion Golfer of the Year. With a score of 20 under par, CBS Sports reported that he tied for the lowest-ever score to par at a major championship. Smith scored five birdies in a row on the back-nine and eight overall, overcoming the more established Rory Mcilroy and cementing his spot in the record books.