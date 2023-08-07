Pedophile Ring Busted After FBI Agents’ Murders
BUSTED
The Australian arm of a pedophile network was discovered by police in the wake of the murder of two FBI agents in Florida, authorities said. Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot dead in February 2021 as they stood on the doorstep of an apartment, preparing to execute a search warrant related to child sex abuse material. David Lee Huber, 55, fired an assault rifle through the door, killing the agents and injuring three others, before taking his own life. The FBI subsequently discovered that Huber was part of an international pedophile ring that stretched all the way to Australia. On Monday, the Australian Federal Police said 19 men between the ages of 32 and 81 had been arrested as part of the investigation, and that 13 children had been rescued across Australia.