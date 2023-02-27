Barely Anyone Watched LIV Golf’s Flop TV Debut
D.O.A.
LIV Golf kicked off its second season over the weekend—but rest assured, you’re not alone if this article is the first time you’re learning that. The controversial Saudi-backed golf tour inked a deal with the CW Television Network as the network transitions away from teenybopper dramas to survive in a streaming economy. If early numbers are any indication, the move was an outright flop. LIV Golf debuted to a 0.2 household rating, Saturday’s overnight ratings show, meaning 0.2 percent of households across the country tuned in. The show was so pitifully rated it was even outdone by the CW’s airing of World’s Funniest Animals—whatever that is. And compared to past golf numbers, LIV Golf was demolished. The Genesis Invitational the week before, part of the PGA Tour, drew a 1.8 household rating, according to Sports Media Watch. Updated final ratings for Saturday programs typically are released Tuesday mornings, alongside total viewer counts.