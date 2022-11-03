This Dermatologist-Designed Skincare Duo Will Make You Glow (Even When You're Feeling Stressed)
Don’t Worry, Look Healthy
From the impending midterm elections to gloomy winter weather, the end of the year can seem full of moments worth worrying about. It’s easy for the stress to take a toll on your skin – luckily, Beauty Pie has the perfect set of skincare essentials to help you look radiant no matter how anxious you may feel on the inside.
Beauty Pie’s luxurious Youthbomb™ collection has been formulated in collaboration with consultant dermatologist Dr. Andrew Markey, and is formulated to dramatically support how your skin reflects light. According to Dr. Markey, this serum and moisturizer duo are “less about anti-aging, and more about making the skin glow, radiate, and ultimately reflect light better.” All of Beauty Pie's skincare is created with ingredient-driven formulas and crafted at the top labs around the world. That means high-quality self-care products with real results.
To make your skin look plumper, brighter, and dewier, try out the Youthbomb™ Biologic Collagen Peptide™ Cream, which utilizes ume fruit extract to improve the appearance of skin damage. The numbers don't lie: 98% of users agreed their skin appeared smoother after a four-week trial.
Youthbomb™ Biologic Collagen Peptide™ Cream
Members' Price: $50
The Youthbomb™ 360° Radiance Concentrate is packed with fifteen active ingredients, including proteins, peptides, and super hydrators. The formula is designed to dramatically reinforce the structural integrity and elasticity of the skin while providing moisturizing and soothing effects. Get ready to glow!
Youthbomb™ 360° Radiance Concentrate
Members' Price: $50
Why pick between the two when you can support your skincare routine with both of these high-performance products? Snag Beauty Pie’s Youthbomb™ Collagen Peptide + Glow Duo and go all out in your fight against the signs of aging and stress. Sneak a deal in while you're at it by using code YBDUO20 for 20% off the Youthbomb™ Duo at typical price.
Youthbomb™ Collagen Peptide + Glow Duo
Members' Price: $98
If you’re not a fan of paying full price for anything, you can save up to 70% off these dermatologist-designed, state-of-the-art skin solutions (and everything else from the brand) with an annual Beauty Pie membership that just might change the way you shop for beauty.
