‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Launches Congressional Campaign
BOY MEETS CONGRESS
Ben Savage—known for his iconic lead role in the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World—has officially launched his Democratic congressional campaign after filing his intent to run in January. According to his new campaign website, Savage’s top priorities in office would include “solving homelessness,” creating “safe communities” and establishing “affordable housing.” His site also notes Savage continues to work in the entertainment industry, “focusing on producing and developing inspirational stories.” In his last attempt at winning political office, Savage lost hard in a race for Los Angeles City Council, receiving only 6 percent of the vote. The Stanford graduate is vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will be running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) Senate seat in 2024.