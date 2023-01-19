‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Eyes Congressional Race

Read it at People
Ben Savage, who starred in the TV series Boy Meets World back in the '90s, only got 6 percent of the vote when he ran for a Los Angeles City Council seat last year. But his seventh-place showing apparently hasn’t scared him away from politics. The 42-year-old Democrat filed paperwork to run for the Congressional seat currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff. Schiff, who was last re-elected with 71 percent of the vote, would likely run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat if the 89-year-old steps down.