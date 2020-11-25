Young Professionals Are Flocking to This European City
Ich Bin Ein Berliner
Once a symbol of division, Berlin has blossomed into a business and cultural powerhouse. For young professionals, Berlin is a land of limitless possibilities. In the last five years, the city has seen at least 3.3% employment growth per year, has ample job opportunities in the fields of IT, Energy Technology, Healthcare, Logistics, and Photonics, and boasts a high-quality lifestyle with a low cost of living. In fact, Berlin is home to the happiest workers in Germany, according to a 2019 survey.
This influx of foreign talent—an estimated 80,000 every year—is complemented by homegrown talent. Berlin is the largest student city in Germany. Over thirty universities prepare students for careers in management, science, software engineering, and more. This wealth of foreign and domestic experience gives business owners—considering to start-up or expand—a pool of talent to hire from. Looking for a change of scenery? Learn more about life in Berlin here.