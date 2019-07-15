Bernie Sanders Fundraises for Congresswomen Targeted by Racist Trump Tirades

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign sought contributions from supporters for Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday afternoon, after they had been targeted by President Trump’s racist tirades.
“This weekend, Trump told four progressive congresswomen to go back to the ‘crime infested places from which they came.’ When I call Donald Trump a racist, this is what I’m talking about,” the message from Sanders read with an appeal for a split contribution to his campaign and the four congresswomen of color.