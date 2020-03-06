Bernie Sanders Staffer Says Campaign Is Receiving Threats on Twitter
David Sirota, a senior adviser and speechwriter on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign, said he and others in the campaign have been threatened on social media. “The threats against me & others on our campaign on this website have become increasingly aggressive,” he wrote in a Friday tweet. “I’m not talking about mean tweets of C-Span videos. I’m talking about open threats and calls for harm. I have a pretty thick skin, but this is not OK.” This comes after Sirota went on the offensive against those claiming Bernie supporters were “toxic,” saying their social media activity was nothing compared to the hate the Sanders’ campaign has faced. “People like this are issuing these hateful screeds against our campaign the morning after a Nazi unfurled a swastika against a Jewish presidential candidate,” Sirota wrote, referencing Sanders’ Thursday night rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where one man was seen waving a Nazi flag while the senator was on-stage.