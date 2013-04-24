Best Man Fatally Stabs Bride

CHEAT SHEET
Jamie Hahn, a 29-year-old Democratic campaign strategist, died early Wednesday, less than 48 hours after she and her husband were stabbed in their North Carolina home. The couple’s friend Jonathan Wayne Broyhill has been arrested and will be charged with murder and assault. The 31-year-old Broyhill was best man at the Hahns’ wedding and reportedly worked with Jamie Hahn at the Democratic firm Sky Blue Strategies, which she founded. On Wednesday morning, Jamie’s husband, Nation Hahn, mourned his wife’s death on Twitter: “She was my center, my rock and my soulmate.”