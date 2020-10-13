The Best Prime Day Deals on Products We've Tried and Loved

Over the past years of Scouted, we've tried out fair share of products. The best things we've tried, we write about. And now, with Prime Day in full swing, we're giving you a look at some of our favorite things we've tried that are on sale right now.

Kitchen

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit Down from The SodaStream has a permanent place on Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo's countertop. This SodaStream comes with a CO2 cylinder that can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Buy on Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping

Stasher Reusable Silicone Bags - 4-Piece Bundle Set Scouted contributor Jessica Booth uses these silicone bags for everything from storing her meals to cooking them. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping

AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden Any of Aerogarden's offerings make the perfect thing to set on your countertop and enjoy no matter the season. Buy on Amazon $ 90

Ratio Six Coffee Maker Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin loves this coffee maker's bigger brother because it lets him experience pour over coffee without the potential for human error. Buy on Amazon $ 305

GrowlerWerks uKeg Down from $159 If you want to keep your favorite local beers cold and carbonated, this is the growler for you, according to staff writer Dan Modlin. It uses CO2 to keep your booze bubbly and delish. Buy on Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Escali Arti Glass Digital Scale Down from $45 When it comes to measuring dry ingredients for baking, dolling out coffee grounds, or whatever else you do in your kitchen, this scale is a must have. Staff writer Dan Modlin uses the more basic version every single day. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Coravin Limited Edition III Down From $400 Ever open a bottle of wine only to realize you have no way of sealing it back up? According to Staff writer Dan Modlin, this gadget is the best thing for any wine drinker, as you can open a bottle without removing the cork, and pour to your heart's glass's content. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bedding & Pillows

Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Use code MELLANNIPD Scouted contributor Wendy Rose Gould put these incredibly well-rated sheets to the test and was pleasantly surprised. They're soft, breathable, and incredibly affordable. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sheets & Giggles Bed Sheets 20% off Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth says the Sheets & Giggles bed sheets transformed her bed. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but because they’re made from eucalyptus, they’re extraordinarily soft, too. Buy on Amazon $ 118

OSTRICHPILLOW Go Down From $58 Never travel uncomfortably again with this adorable, comfortable pillow. Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo loves the size and shape no matter where he's headed. Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tech

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones Down from $248 Active Noise Cancelling technology, touch sensors on the ear cups, Alexa compatibility, and extended battery life make these our favorite pair of headphones by a long shot. Buy on Amazon $ 123 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nebula Fire TV Edition Soundbar 40% Off This easy-to-use sound bar is the perfect accessory for your new TV, with 4K streaming and Alexa capabilities built right in. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Roku Streaming Stick + 26% Off Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin loves this streaming device most. You can stream every service (except HBO as of recently) and customize your home screen. It’s the easiest to use and has a nifty search feature, too. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tushy Bidet Down From $89 With this year's toilet paper shortage, it makes sense to prepare for the worst with a bidet. This is one of our favorites because you get a luxury experience without the luxury price tag. Buy on Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Down From $179 Scouted staff writer Dan Modlin used his FitBit to stay accountable for his exercise while working from home. You can manage your steps, heart rate, restlessness, and time spent exercising. Buy on Amazon $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

