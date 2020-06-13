This Sprinkler Will Transform Your Backyard Into a Waterpark

The dog days of summer are almost upon us. In fact, I’m sweating as I write this. It’s hot out there and I’ve been looking for a way to cool off. I don’t have a pool, but at the moment, I do have a backyard. And this summer, I’ve made an investment in both my lawn, and in staying cool.

Everyone should have a sprinkler this summer. If you have kids, even better. If you don’t, trust me, you’ll still want one. With public pools and beaches off limits for the most part, this is a great solution for cooling off in the comfort of your own backyard. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the summertime, a popsicle in hand, and just dashing back and forth between the fountains created by a hose sprinkler. They’re easy to use: just fasten it onto a hose, turn it on, and water will pour out in a beautiful arc that reflects rainbows off of the beating sun. And while there are a ton of really fancy options to choose from, I really think this one, plain and simple, can’t be beat. You could opt for one with a mat, but why take out the benefit of having your lawn watered as well? And while the ones that move around are pretty cool, in all honesty, you can just move this simple one around yourself to get equal water distribution on your grass. Not only will this entertain your kids, you’ll be plenty entertained, and maybe even feel a little fulfilled at the end of the day, too.

Again, this sprinkler isn’t fancy but it doesn’t need to be, and really, if you ask me, shouldn’t be. Sometimes the simplest solutions are better than over thought out ones. And besides, all that really matters at the end of the day is that it gets you soaked, and this one does an excellent job at that.

Kadaon Lawn Sprinkler, Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

