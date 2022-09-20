Beyond Meat COO Suspended After Allegedly Biting Off More Than He Could Chew
WHERE’S THE BEEF?
Beyond Meat Inc. is biting the bullet, announcing Tuesday that it had suspended its chief operating officer after he allegedly bit a man’s nose following an Arkansas college football game. In a short statement, the plant-based meat alternative company said Doug Ramsey had been suspended “effective immediately” and that another executive would be taking over his duties “on an interim basis.” Ramsey, 53, became Beyond Meats’ COO last December. On Saturday, he was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, according to court records. Investigators said Ramsey had been in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium after a game when a Subaru made contact with the front wheel of his Bronco. Ramsey then allegedly leaped out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the Subaru. He grabbed the other driver, started punching him, and bit his nose, “ripping the flesh on the tip,” according to police.