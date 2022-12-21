Biden Admin Releases More Meds as Flu Sweeps U.S.
SICK
The Biden administration is handing out prescription-strength doses of flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile as the illness continues to send thousands to the hospital. So far, the flu has reportedly caused an estimated 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths, the Associated Press reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, COVID-19 and RSV, known as respiratory syncytial virus, are also landing people in the hospital, creating a so-called “tripledemic.” States can request the flu medicine, which would treat flu in those older than 2 weeks, from the Health and Human Services Department, which supervises the CDC, Preparedness and Response Assistant Secretary Dawn O’Connell said in a statement, according to AP. However, the Biden administration has been tight-lipped on how many doses will be made available.