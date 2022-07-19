CHEAT SHEET
Biden Issues Executive Order to Help American Hostages Abroad
President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that aims to help secure the release of Americans held captive abroad while also punishing their captors. The document, which enables federal agencies to use financial sanctions and visa bans against all those involved in the wrongful imprisonment of U.S. citizens, comes as the Biden administration faces pleas for help from the families of several Americans held captive in Russia or Russian-controlled territory, including WNBA star Brittney Griner and U.S. vets Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh. The order also tasks government agencies with sharing information and intelligence with the families of those detained.