Biden Refuses Joint Press Conference with Putin: White House

In a crowded field, the low point of Donald Trump’s international diplomacy during four years as president may have come in Helsinki when he nodded along throughout a bizarre joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Joe Biden won’t have the opportunity to side with the Russian autocrat against his own Justice Department and intelligence services at next week’s summit after the White House announced that there would be no twin podium moment. “A solo press conference is the appropriate format to clearly communicate with the free press the topics that were raised in the meeting,” said a White House official on Saturday.