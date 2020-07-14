Biden Sets Sights on Texas With New COVID-Focused Campaign Ad
It’s been more than four decades since Texas went for a Democratic presidential candidate—but, with polls showing that there’s no clear leader four months out from the election, Joe Biden is coming for one of the Republican Party’s most historically secure strongholds. In a new coronavirus-focused TV ad that is reportedly debuting Tuesday, Biden tells Texans: “This virus is tough, but Texas is tougher.” The Democrat goes on to say: “I want every single American to know—if you’re sick, if you’re struggling, if you’re worried about how you’re going to get through the day, I will not abandon you.” According to CNN, the Texas ad is one of several state-customized ads that are set to run this week. Florida, North Carolina, and Texas—all states that have suffered recent spikes in confirmed coronavirus cases—will see their own version of the spot. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter did in 1976.