Billionaire Heir Confesses Involvement in Fatal ‘Sex Accident Gone Wrong’
STUNNING ADMISSION
Fifteen years after the horrific death of a Norwegian woman in London, a Yemeni billionaire heir considered the prime suspect is finally speaking out—to confess his involvement. In a string of texts with a BBC reporter, Farouk Abdulhak, son of the late business mogul Shaher Abdulhak, called the 2008 death of Martine Vik Magnussen a “sex accident gone wrong” and said that he made a “mistake” when he “was younger.” “I can’t specifically go to the UK for something that happened there,” Abdulhak, who is on the Metropolitan Police’s most wanted list, said, adding that he now thinks he should have stayed and “paid the piper.” After a night out at a London club, Magnussen was found partially undressed in the basement of Abdulhak’s apartment building with evidence that she had been raped and “strangled, held down or smothered,” according to the BBC. That same night, Abdulhak turned up at a friend’s house begging for cash and then jumped on a flight to Cairo and then a private jet to Yemen—where he has remained in isolation for the last 15 years.