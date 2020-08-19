Squalane Is The Super Ingredient Your Skin Has Been Crying Out For
Glow, Baby, Glow
It seems like summer means your skin is either dripping with sweat or baked dry from salt, sand, and sun. It’s the perfect time to add squalane to your routine. Squalane is a highly emollient lipid, so it draws moisture into the skin’s barrier. It’s also lightweight, which makes it a perfect summer staple when temps are too scorching for rich creams. Biossance uses squalane derived from sugarcane in its full line of squalane-infused products and a friends and family sale going on now; you can snag a sitewide 25% off full-sized products with the code FRIENDS.
Beginner: Start with 100% squalane oil. This all-purpose oil can be applied post-facial moisturizer to lock it in, used as an all-over body treatment post shower, or rubbed into dry hair ends to prevent flyaways.
100% Squalane Oil
Intermediate: Add some Vitamin C, a rockstar at brightening and evening complexions. Derms often recommend that you make sure to moisturize when using a Vitamin C treatment to avoid irritation. This treatment checks both boxes and scores bonus points for its gorgeous packaging and added rose extract.
Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Advanced: Juice your sunscreen with added moisturizing benefits. This mineral SPF 30 is reef safe and great for everyday use (you are wearing sunscreen every day, right?).
Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
