A Bison at Yellowstone National Park Has Gored ANOTHER Tourist
CLOSE CALL
It’s been a rough year at Yellowstone, and it’s not even July yet. A tourist was gored by a charging bison at the national park in the second attack this year. A 34-year-old Colorado man was walking near the Giant Geyser with his family when the bull bison rushed the group. The family didn’t leave the area and the bison gored the man, park officials said. He was taken to a hospital in Idaho to receive treatment to his arm, though no details on the severity of his injuries were released. Authorities at Yellowstone said the attack was the second time in 2022 a visitor was hurt after “getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.” The park advises tourists to keep 25 yards away from big animals like bison, moose, and elk, and 100 yards away from wolves and bears.