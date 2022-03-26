Hiker Killed by Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone National Park, Authorities Say
WHEN ANIMALS ATTACK
A man who disappeared Wednesday while on a hike just north of Yellowstone National Park only to be found dead on Friday was most likely killed by a grizzly bear, according to authorities. The Associated Press identified the victim as Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, Montana. Officials did not elaborate on why they believe a grizzly was responsible for Clouatre’s death. Clouatre was with a friend at the time, but “split up at some point later in the morning,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler. “When the other man returned to their vehicle and his friend wasn’t there, he called us and we began searching.” Searchers discovered his body on Friday afternoon. There are more than 700 bears in and around Yellowstone, and attacks on humans are rare, according to the AP, which said at least eight people have been killed by grizzlies in the area since 2010.